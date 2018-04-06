Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -0.04

News coverage about Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Frequency Electronics earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.1916820082108 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 18,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Fund Lp Privet sold 5,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $48,366.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,783 shares in the company, valued at $482,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $128,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,990 shares of company stock worth $528,310. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/frequency-electronics-feim-receiving-somewhat-negative-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.