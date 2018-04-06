Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMS. SunTrust Banks set a $62.00 target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 142,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30,767.78, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

