Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and The Rock Trading. Friendz has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $141,338.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002884 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00689245 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00184637 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and The Rock Trading. It is not currently possible to purchase Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

