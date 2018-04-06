Catalyst Capital Group Inc. Purchases 95,000 Shares of Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) insider Catalyst Capital Group Inc. bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,409,550.00.

Catalyst Capital Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. purchased 1,100 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$41,250.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.88 per share, with a total value of C$358,800.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. purchased 100 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.01 per share, with a total value of C$4,401.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. purchased 300 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,062.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. purchased 400 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.13 per share, with a total value of C$18,052.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. bought 100 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. bought 100 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,199.00.

Shares of FEC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.52. 1,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,156. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$31.00 and a 12-month high of C$46.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FEC shares. Eight Capital upped their target price on Frontera Energy from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Frontera Energy from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

