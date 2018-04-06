FS Bancorp (FSBW) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

FSBW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685. The firm has a market cap of $201.04, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $59.81.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Chairman Ted A. Leech sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $272,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FS Bancorp (FSBW) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/fs-bancorp-fsbw-cut-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.