FTD Companies (FTD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTD traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. 241,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FTD Companies has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.92, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FTD Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTD Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FTD Companies by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTD Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

