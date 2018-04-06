Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) PT Set at €40.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($49.38) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($59.26) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank set a €39.60 ($48.89) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($59.26) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($61.73) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS set a €53.50 ($66.05) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.18 ($55.77).

FPE traded down €0.75 ($0.93) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €40.75 ($50.31). 19,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($46.17) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($55.31).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of lubricants and related specialties worldwide. Its automotive lubricants product group includes engine oils, gear oils, shock absorber oils, motorcycle lubricants, lubricants for agricultural machinery, and service fluids; industrial lubricants and specialties product group primarily comprises metal-working fluids, corrosion preventatives, hydraulic and gear oils, greases, and other specialties; and other products group consists of toll blending, chemical process management, and trade activities.

