FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and The Competition Critical Survey

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FuelCell Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FuelCell Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $95.67 million -$53.90 million -1.60 FuelCell Energy Competitors $793.44 million $37.39 million 5.69

FuelCell Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. FuelCell Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -37.86% -46.40% -13.59% FuelCell Energy Competitors -0.27% -139.09% 17.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FuelCell Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 FuelCell Energy Competitors 43 275 453 11 2.55

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 107.87%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.30%. Given FuelCell Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

FuelCell Energy competitors beat FuelCell Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc. delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance. The Company’s segment is fuel cell power plant production and research. The Company offers its services to various sectors, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a range of industrial and commercial enterprises. The Company, by utilizing its Direct FuelCell (DFC) plants, is commercializing a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants. The Company is also developing and commercializing solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) plants for sub-megawatt applications.

