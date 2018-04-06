FUNCoin (CRYPTO:FUNC) Trading Down 47.1% This Week

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded 59.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, FUNCoin has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One FUNCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. FUNCoin has a market capitalization of $87,294.00 and $114.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.98 or 0.04325160 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003715 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012150 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006875 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

FUNCoin Profile

FUNC is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official website is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

