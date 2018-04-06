FundYourselfNow Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (FYN)

FundYourselfNow (CURRENCY:FYN) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. FundYourselfNow has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1,473.00 worth of FundYourselfNow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FundYourselfNow token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00022308 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, FundYourselfNow has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00678992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00184502 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044415 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About FundYourselfNow

FundYourselfNow’s genesis date was July 31st, 2017. FundYourselfNow’s total supply is 12,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 904,376 tokens. FundYourselfNow’s official Twitter account is @fundyourselfnow and its Facebook page is accessible here. FundYourselfNow’s official website is www.fundyourselfnow.com. The Reddit community for FundYourselfNow is /r/fundyourselfnow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FundYourselfNow Token Trading

FundYourselfNow can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase FundYourselfNow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundYourselfNow must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundYourselfNow using one of the exchanges listed above.

