Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $12.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.65.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.99 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $241.50 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $214.03 and a 12-month high of $270.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,002.22, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $345.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,755,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total transaction of $111,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.47%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

