KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 18th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of STLD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.49. 224,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,781. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10,495.79, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 54,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 46,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,466,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

