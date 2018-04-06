FY2021 EPS Estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Cut by Analyst

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. S&P Equity Research raised their price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conatus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $180.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 909,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,593,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 93,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 89,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 216,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

