G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $39.32 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1,907.84, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.21.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.64 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets men's and women's apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The company's products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

