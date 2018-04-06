G4S (GFSZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G4S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of G4S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS raised shares of G4S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G4S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

GFSZY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008. The company has a market cap of $5,415.07, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. G4S has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. G4S’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

WARNING: “G4S (GFSZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/g4s-gfszy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems.

