GAIA (GAIA) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. GAIA has a market capitalization of $336,576.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAIA has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GAIA Profile

GAIA (GAIA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAIA is gaiaplatform.com.

GAIA Coin Trading

GAIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy GAIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAIA must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

