GameBet Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (GBT)

GameBet Coin (CURRENCY:GBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, GameBet Coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. GameBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $109,356.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameBet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00194392 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00139501 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012267 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00030519 BTC.

About GameBet Coin

GameBet Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. GameBet Coin’s total supply is 22,262,780 coins and its circulating supply is 21,262,780 coins. GameBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @GamebetGg. GameBet Coin’s official website is www.gamebet.gg.

GameBet Coin Coin Trading

GameBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase GameBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameBet Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GameBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameBet Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.