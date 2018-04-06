Garmin (GRMN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,506. Garmin has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $11,751.93, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Garmin had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $888.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

In other Garmin news, Director Charles Peffer sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $599,747.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $9,007,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,760,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,071,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,453 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,625. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Garrison Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

