GAY Money 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (GAY)

GAY Money (CURRENCY:GAY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One GAY Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAY Money has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. GAY Money has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of GAY Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.04335610 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001308 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011815 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006884 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012878 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAY Money Profile

GAY Money is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2016. GAY Money’s total supply is 5,699,803,942 coins. The official website for GAY Money is www.gaycoin.online. GAY Money’s official Twitter account is @GayMoneyWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAY Money

GAY Money can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy GAY Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAY Money must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAY Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

