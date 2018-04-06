Gayle A. Crowell Sells 745 Shares of Envestnet Inc (ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $42,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ENV opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,439.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/gayle-a-crowell-sells-745-shares-of-envestnet-inc-env-stock.html.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.