Gazprom PAO (OGZPY) and Its Peers Critical Review

Gazprom PAO (OTCMKTS: OGZPY) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas exploration services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gazprom PAO to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Gazprom PAO has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom PAO’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gazprom PAO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom PAO $91.67 billion $14.27 billion N/A Gazprom PAO Competitors $22.56 billion $1.29 billion -8.62

Gazprom PAO has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gazprom PAO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom PAO 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gazprom PAO Competitors 59 171 218 7 2.38

As a group, “Oil & gas exploration services” companies have a potential upside of 36.19%. Given Gazprom PAO’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gazprom PAO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Gazprom PAO pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. As a group, “Oil & gas exploration services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out -37.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Gazprom PAO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom PAO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom PAO N/A N/A N/A Gazprom PAO Competitors -13.70% -43.65% -8.47%

Summary

Gazprom PAO rivals beat Gazprom PAO on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Gazprom PAO

Gazprom PAO operates gas pipeline systems. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and production of gas; transportation of gas; sales of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad; gas storage; production of crude oil and gas condensate; processing of oil, gas condensate and other hydrocarbons, and sales of refined products, and electric and heat energy generation and sales. The Company’s segments include Production of gas, Transportation, Distribution of gas, Gas storage, Production of crude oil and gas condensate, Refining, Electric and heat energy generation and sales, and Other. The Production of gas segment is engaged in the exploration and production of gas. The Transportation segment is engaged in the transportation of gas. The Distribution of gas segment is engaged in the sales of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad. The Gas storage segment is engaged in the storage of extracted and purchased gas in underground gas storages.

