Gazprom PAO (OGZPY) versus Glencore International PLC, St. Helier (GLNCY) Financial Comparison

Gazprom PAO (OTCMKTS: OGZPY) and Glencore International PLC, St. Helier (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom PAO and Glencore International PLC, St. Helier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom PAO N/A N/A N/A Glencore International PLC, St. Helier N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gazprom PAO and Glencore International PLC, St. Helier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom PAO 0 2 0 0 2.00 Glencore International PLC, St. Helier 1 1 3 1 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Gazprom PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gazprom PAO and Glencore International PLC, St. Helier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom PAO $91.67 billion 0.06 $14.27 billion N/A N/A Glencore International PLC, St. Helier $205.48 billion 0.35 $5.78 billion $0.78 12.63

Gazprom PAO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glencore International PLC, St. Helier.

Dividends

Gazprom PAO pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Glencore International PLC, St. Helier pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Glencore International PLC, St. Helier pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Gazprom PAO has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glencore International PLC, St. Helier has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glencore International PLC, St. Helier beats Gazprom PAO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazprom PAO Company Profile

Gazprom PAO operates gas pipeline systems. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and production of gas; transportation of gas; sales of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad; gas storage; production of crude oil and gas condensate; processing of oil, gas condensate and other hydrocarbons, and sales of refined products, and electric and heat energy generation and sales. The Company’s segments include Production of gas, Transportation, Distribution of gas, Gas storage, Production of crude oil and gas condensate, Refining, Electric and heat energy generation and sales, and Other. The Production of gas segment is engaged in the exploration and production of gas. The Transportation segment is engaged in the transportation of gas. The Distribution of gas segment is engaged in the sales of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad. The Gas storage segment is engaged in the storage of extracted and purchased gas in underground gas storages.

Glencore International PLC, St. Helier Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of commodities worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore. The Energy Products segment activities include coal mining and oil production operations covering crude oil, oil products, steam coal, and metallurgical coal; and investments in ports, vessels, and storage facilities. The Agricultural Products segment engages in the farming, processing, handling, storage, and port facilitating of wheat, corn, canola, barley, rice, oil seeds, meals, edible oils, biofuels, cotton, and sugar. Glencore plc markets and delivers physical commodities sourced from its own production and third party producers to industrial consumers, such as automotive, steel, power generation, oil, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Glencore Xstrata plc and changed its name to Glencore plc in May 2014. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

