GCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million (GCN)

GCoin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One GCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Cryptopia. GCoin has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $4,391.00 worth of GCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.01744650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007524 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015568 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026605 BTC.

GCoin Coin Profile

GCoin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2014. GCoin’s total supply is 150,341,510,000 coins. GCoin’s official website is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCoin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCoin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCoin Coin Trading

GCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is not possible to purchase GCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.