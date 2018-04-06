GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Headlines about GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GCP Applied Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 44.8573210082477 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

GCP opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2,085.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, VP Kenneth S. Korotkin sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $216,521.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $148,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Danny R. Shepherd acquired 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $74,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,276.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems.

