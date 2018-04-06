JPMorgan Chase Boosts GDS (GDS) Price Target to $31.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GDS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.03.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,527.35, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.60. GDS has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $505.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.65 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

