Morgan Stanley Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €42.00 ($51.85) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.35 ($48.58).

G1A traded down €0.33 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €34.20 ($42.22). 320,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €34.06 ($42.05) and a 52-week high of €42.88 ($52.94).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/gea-group-aktiengesellschaft-g1a-pt-set-at-42-00-by-morgan-stanley-updated-updated.html.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.