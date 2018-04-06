General Electric (GE) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GE. Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Vetr lowered General Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $21.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 23,972,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,080,805. The firm has a market cap of $115,304.61, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

