General Finance (GFN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of General Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NASDAQ:GFN remained flat at $$7.55 on Monday. 27,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. General Finance has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.80 million. General Finance had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.39%. sell-side analysts expect that General Finance will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher A. Wilson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $29,694.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,902.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 514,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $3,810,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 956,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,972 shares of company stock worth $4,607,685 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Finance during the third quarter valued at $754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Finance by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Finance by 47.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in General Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Finance by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

