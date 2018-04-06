General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 82,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in General Mills by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 309,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 53,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo raised General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

NYSE:GIS opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,817.52, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. General Mills has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

General Mills announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

