General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on shares of General Moly and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

GMO opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. General Moly has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Moly, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of General Moly worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

