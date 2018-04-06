Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.15. Genesis Energy posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $720.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NYSE:GEL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,375. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,415.25, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 12,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $249,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 342.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

