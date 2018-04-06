Genmab As (GNMSF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Genmab As (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab As from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Genmab As stock opened at $200.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,815.56, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 0.55. Genmab As has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.75.

About Genmab As

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Denmark and internationally. The company markets Arzerra, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CCL); and DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM).

