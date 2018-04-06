Gentex (GNTX) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $24.08

Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 640455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gentex to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The firm has a market cap of $6,498.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $459.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Gentex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Fred Bauer sold 946,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $22,074,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 7,220 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $170,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $504,644.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,354 shares of company stock worth $22,734,583. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 648,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 233,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

