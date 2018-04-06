Gentex (GNTX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gentex worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after buying an additional 1,310,956 shares during the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after buying an additional 473,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,737,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,798,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,357,000 after buying an additional 363,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,396.75, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Gentex has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Gentex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 7,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $170,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $504,644.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 974,354 shares of company stock worth $22,734,583. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

