GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,222.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $13,222.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00022919 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014180 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000768 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,170,387 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.