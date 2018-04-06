Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of CVB Financial worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 20,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CVBF opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2,494.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/geode-capital-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-cvb-financial-corp-cvbf-updated.html.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.