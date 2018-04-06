Mastercard (MA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,897 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Mastercard worth $1,651,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 923,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,337,000 after purchasing an additional 656,062 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,460,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Mastercard by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 473,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,061 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.33. 1,595,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $182,614.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

