Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.14 Million Stake in MSG Networks, Inc. (MSGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MSG Networks, Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of MSG Networks worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at $300,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on MSG Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSG Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on MSG Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,671.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. MSG Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.73 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 40.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that MSG Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

