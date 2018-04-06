Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $563,863.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.86, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMI shares. Wells Fargo set a $37.00 price target on Marcus & Millichap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JMP Securities raised Marcus & Millichap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 39.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

