German American Bancorp. (GABC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GABC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill set a $37.00 target price on shares of German American Bancorp. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a hold rating on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.34. 29,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $777.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.04.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.76 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 10.80%. research analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

