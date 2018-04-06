GeyserCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $4,896.00 and $4.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002182 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001038 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001608 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001504 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 599,334 coins and its circulating supply is 46,864 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

