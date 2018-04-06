Gifto Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.67 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $43.67 million and approximately $516,558.00 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00679039 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00184639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035807 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,842,639 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

