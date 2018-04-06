GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GigaMedia earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.7968767263382 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GigaMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

Shares of GigaMedia stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 9,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,051. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides online and mobile games, and cloud computing services in Taiwan and internationally. Its portfolio of online games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese title game; non-cash gambling or casino casual games, sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games through FunTown-branded platform; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

