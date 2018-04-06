Gilead Sciences (GILD) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

News headlines about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9538604423426 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,439,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,552. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,310.29, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.02 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $4,675,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,543.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $8,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,847,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

