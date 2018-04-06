Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $11.14 Million Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 188,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,144,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,544,000 after buying an additional 923,672 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,407,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,667,000 after buying an additional 2,700,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 373,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.35 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

In related news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $4,675,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,934 shares of company stock worth $33,847,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,310.29, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

