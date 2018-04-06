Sandler O’Neill Reaffirms Hold Rating for Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

GBCI stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $3,240.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. English sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $205,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides commercial banking services. As of January 26, 2018, it provided banking services from 146 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Washington, through its bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (the Bank). It offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

