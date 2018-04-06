Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “long” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CEO David Gladstone bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 466,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $373,196. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 55.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 51,328 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 59,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. 41,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.92, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.54). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

