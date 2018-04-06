GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We think Glaxo possesses one of the stronger late-stage pipelines in large-cap pharma. Data from several of the late-state pipeline programs are expected in 2018. Performance of new products has been encouraging. Meanwhile, back-to-back approvals of three new products – Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca – have strengthened Glaxo’s competitive position. After underperforming the broader industry in 2017, Glaxo’s shares have picked up this year. However, persistent challenges like stiff competition, genericization and pricing pressure along with slowing growth in emerging markets have been impacting the company’s performance. Meanwhile its top-selling respiratory product, Advair is also expected to face generic competition in the United States this year, which will hurt sales. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q1 earnings release. However, Glaxo has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut GlaxoSmithKline from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.37.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. 2,139,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,652. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98,979.01, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 130.63% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,982.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/glaxosmithkline-gsk-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.