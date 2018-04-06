Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.31% of Brixmor Property Group worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 60,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,380,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,204.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 422,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 390,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Horgan bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $67,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,768.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,546.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,750 shares of company stock worth $195,495. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price objective on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 target price on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,625.41, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.97 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.40%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/glenmede-trust-co-na-purchases-6399-shares-of-brixmor-property-group-inc-brx-updated-updated.html.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.