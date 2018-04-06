Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Monroe Bank & Trust MI raised its position in DTE Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its position in DTE Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 5,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in DTE Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $1,281,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ruud sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $772,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,173 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $104.63 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18,731.38, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.15.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8825 per share. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.15%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/glenmede-trust-co-na-sells-1309-shares-of-dte-energy-co-dte-updated-updated.html.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.